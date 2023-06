WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Anthony Joshua’s disgraced rival Jarrell Miller ’emerges as a potential shock replacement’ for Dillian Whyte on August 12 – but Eddie Hearn insists it will NOT happen

Negotiations for Anthony Joshua against Dillian Whyte have failed for August

Jarrell Miller promoter Dmitriy Salita offered his client as a replacement

Eddie Hearn says Miller ‘unlikely’ to be considered for Joshua’s next fight

Anthony Joshua: Disgraced rival Jarrell Miller ‘presented as shocking replacement for Dillian Whyte’