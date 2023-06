NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday cabled his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Sadoun, congratulating him on his election as Speaker of Kuwait#39;s National Assembly.

In his cable, Speaker Berri wished Sadoun success in his new duties, and for Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory cable from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, marking the holy Adha Eid.

============= L.Y