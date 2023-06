NNA ndash; French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, arrived at 3.00 p.m. at Beirutrsquo;s Rafic Hariri International Airport, on a visit during which he will hold meetings and talks with Lebanese official, party and political leaders on the election of a new president for the republic.

Le Drian was received at the airport by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, and a number of embassy staff.

nbsp;

============= L.Y