NNA – Head of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Wednesday received at his Clemenceau office, Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardieri, in the presence of MP Wael Abou Faour, PSP Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Zaher Raad, and Taymour Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor Houssam Harb.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and political developments.

============== L.Y