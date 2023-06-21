Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Stephen A. Smith: Meghan and Harry Are Only Interesting When 'Insulting Their Family'

    Reuters

    The Harry and Meghan haters are having quite a week.

    After the couple were dropped by Spotify following Meghan Markle’s widely mocked podcast, Archetypes, one of the company’s top executives, sportscaster Bill Simmons, described them as “fucking grifters” and Kelly Osbourne described Harry as a prince who dressed as a Nazi and is now “trying to come back as the pope.”

    Let’s hope the couple are staying off social media Wednesday, then, after another sports personality, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, has said the couple are only interesting when “insulting their family.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

