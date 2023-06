NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday received in his office, Central Bekaanbsp;district MP Bilal al-Hashimi, accompanied by Eng. Wissam Tarshishi.

Minister Hamieh and MP Al-Hashimi conducted a tour Drsquo;horizon bearing on on the latest developments in Lebanon.

Discussions also touched on developmental dossiers related to the central Bekaa region.

nbsp;

============== L.Y