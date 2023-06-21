College Bowling Coach Gives Breathtaking Defense of Affair With Student

Stephen F. Austin State University

The assistant coach of a college bowling team gave a jaw-dropping account of why he had an affair with one of the team’s student-athletes that led to his resignation.

Steve Lemke, 38, chose to resign from his position at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas rather than be fired over the incident, according to a report in Nacogdoches’ Daily Sentinel newspaper Tuesday. He also described how his wife—who is the bowling team’s head coach—uncovered his extramarital activities.

“I knew it was kind of a no-no but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” Steve Lemke said of the affair. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken.”

