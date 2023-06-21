Cardi B’s Latest Beef Involves Blink-182 and the Stepson of a Missing Titanic Sub Passenger

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

Cardi B has had her fair share of public beefs over the years, mostly with gossip bloggers and Nicki Minaj. But here’s a new one for the Bronx rapper: Her latest target is the relative of a lost submersible passenger who’s also a big Blink-182 fan.

On Tuesday, Cardi took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the saga surrounding a five-person underwater vessel that went missing on Sunday while visiting the Titanic wreckage site. Specifically, Cardi has taken issue with Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, for posting on his Facebook page that he attended a Blink-182 concert in San Diego during the ongoing search.

“One of the billionaires—their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday night. “And people [are] like, ‘What, is he supposed to be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.