    Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Been Booted From ‘The Five’

    Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

    Longtime Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that he has been officially canceled from the cable network’s most-watched show and that next week will be his last as a regular rotating panelist on The Five.

    “Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” Rivera tweeted.

    “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large,” he ominously added.

