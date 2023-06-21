‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Recap: A Major MCU Character Gets Killed Off

Des Willie/Disney+

With the days of 2012’s original The Avengers movie now more than a decade behind us, it can still be fun to catch up with old friends. I can’t lie: I do miss the original six-person crew, led by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a team of well-fitted agents of SHIELD. The eight million new installments in the franchise without them have been frustrating. But it’s nice that, although Disney+’s Secret Invasion clearly feels like one of those lackluster new installments and nothing like the older movies, we’re reunited with a few of the MCU’s original characters.

Fury is back, as is his right-hand woman, Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), in Secret Invasion. While the show itself is already reaching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier-levels of darkness in just one episode, which could bore viewers, being reunited with these characters is at least a good time.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Fury—the last time was Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, if you can believe it, though Jackson voiced the character in the warped animated show What If…? as well—and he’s changed quite a bit. It’s been a few years since the “blip” (when Thanos removed half the world’s population), and these days, every character is required to say the exact same thing to Fury—to remind him, and us, that he’s in recovery from all this trauma.

