Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Recap: A Major MCU Character Gets Killed Off

    By

    Jun 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Recap: A Major MCU Character Gets Killed Off

    Des Willie/Disney+

    With the days of 2012’s original The Avengers movie now more than a decade behind us, it can still be fun to catch up with old friends. I can’t lie: I do miss the original six-person crew, led by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a team of well-fitted agents of SHIELD. The eight million new installments in the franchise without them have been frustrating. But it’s nice that, although Disney+’s Secret Invasion clearly feels like one of those lackluster new installments and nothing like the older movies, we’re reunited with a few of the MCU’s original characters.

    Fury is back, as is his right-hand woman, Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), in Secret Invasion. While the show itself is already reaching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier-levels of darkness in just one episode, which could bore viewers, being reunited with these characters is at least a good time.

    It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Fury—the last time was Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, if you can believe it, though Jackson voiced the character in the warped animated show What If…? as well—and he’s changed quite a bit. It’s been a few years since the “blip” (when Thanos removed half the world’s population), and these days, every character is required to say the exact same thing to Fury—to remind him, and us, that he’s in recovery from all this trauma.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds fell in the pandemic, sending students back to 1970s levels

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is hiking the price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

    Jun 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Biden world once rolled their eyes at Gavin Newsom. Now, they love the guy.

    Jun 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds fell in the pandemic, sending students back to 1970s levels

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is hiking the price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

    Jun 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Biden world once rolled their eyes at Gavin Newsom. Now, they love the guy.

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Women executives are more stressed than ever. KPMG thinks AI will fix that.

    Jun 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy