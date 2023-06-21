Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds fell in the pandemic, sending students back to 1970s levels

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds have plummeted during the pandemic, sending many students back to levels not seen since the 1970s, according to the national report card

Two years after kids return to class, test scores aren’t improving

Fewer and fewer students report reading frequently for pleasure these days

