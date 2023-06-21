Titanic Subs and Moon Rockets: Why ‘Thrillionaires’ Risk Their Lives

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

If you’re one of the many who plan to travel this summer, you’re probably looking forward to a trip to a beachside locale, or maybe hiking through a National Park, or even just visiting friends and family in their local cities.

This isn’t going to be the case if you’re a billionaire. Instead, you’re more likely to do things like jet set to a private Tahitian island with your closest friends, or spend a week at one of the world’s most exclusive ski resorts, or book a private $300,000 opera concert for you and your wife.

Or, if that all strikes you as a little boring, you might want to find something a little more adventurous like cage diving with sharks in South Africa, or standing in a traffic-jam line to climb Mt. Everest, or even launching yourself into space aboard a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin or Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Read more at The Daily Beast.