2023 Amazon Prime Day dates confirmed, early deals, and how to get a $99 4K TV

Amazon has just confirmed the Prime Day dates for this year’s summer sale, along with announcing a range of early deals you can shop already right now. There’s also an opportunity to save 75% on a 43-inch 4K TV and bag it for an exceptionally affordable $99.99.

But yes, the dates. Amazon Prime Day 2023 will occur over 48 hours on July 11th and 12th. Deals will start at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET. Expect fresh Prime Day deals to land on the second day, and new Lightning Deals will be unleashed throughout the event. To join in on the discounts, you must be a Prime member.

If you’re not, it won’t even cost you anything to become one for Prime Day as you can pick up a 30-day free trial of Prime membership right now as it will see you through to the other side of the sale, with you being free to cancel it before the trial ends if you like.

Amazon’s announcement also details Invite-Only deals you can sign up for. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a notification on the day with an opportunity to buy one of these items at an outrageous discount before they sell out.

It sounds like a pumped-up Lightning Deal, right? Maybe a bit of a buzzword nonsense? We thought so too, but then we saw that one of the deals is a 43-inch 4K smart TV knocked down from $400 to $99. Sure, it’s only an Omni Fire TV series, but they’ve reviewed well in the past for budget TVs, and that low price is usually reserved for the 1080p versions around Prime Day and Black Friday. Take a look below for some of the other invite-only deals you might want to put your hat in the ring for.

Amazon’s invite-only Prime Day deals

Omni Series 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV – $399 $99 at AmazonBulova men’s watch – $450 $179 at AmazonJBL Live 660NC headphones $199 $89 at AmazonForeo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush $219 $109 at AmazonAcer Swift creator laptop with RTX 3050 Ti – $912 $629 at AmazonEarly Prime Day deals at Amazon

Amazon has said that the broader Prime Day deals will include top discounts from brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, Sony, D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Even if that list isn’t doing much for you, we know there will be much more to choose from once the sale arrives across electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, sport, pets, and more.

Our team will cover all 48 hours of the sale with a range of stories rounding up the best deals across all those categories and calling special attention to the products we’ve tried for ourselves if the price is good enough. Sure, sometimes a few ‘deals’ turn out to have been cheaper at some point this year (we see you!), but if you’ve had a few purchases in mind lately, it might be worth holding off until next month as you might be able to save a few bucks. Maybe a lot of bucks if you’re lucky!

In the coming weeks, we expect to see new promotions appear at Amazon to entice you to sign up for a Prime membership before Prime Day. There’s one now actually as you can get $15 of free Amazon credit when you download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first image. Easy money.

Today, we’ve also seen some hefty price cuts of up to 60% on Amazon devices, TVs from $129, Ring doorbell discounts, school & college deals, and other ways to earn store credit ahead of Prime Day. Take a look at the Prime Day homepage at Amazon for more details.

Early Prime Day deal highlights

Kindle Paperwhite Kids $159 $89Omni Fire Tvs from $129Up to 62% off Ring video doorbell bundlesSave up to 69% on Eero WiFi routersKids fire tablet bundlesPrime Video streaming dealsSports and fitness offersThe Shop by Shopbop fashion deals

