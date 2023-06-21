Hundreds of complaints received for the $30 gaming controller used to pilot the lost Titanic submarine

The $29.99 battery-powered gaming controller used to pilot the lost Titanic submarine has received HUNDREDS of complaints since launching 2010 for ‘losing connection constantly and breaking all the time’.

OceanGate, the company conducting the excursion, revealed that the Titan submarine is navigated by a modified Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad first released in 2010.

The controller – which runs on two AA batteries – has an overall rating of 4.2 out of five on Amazon, but hundreds of one-star reviews dating back more than a decade claim the device suffers from annoying and regular connectivity issues.

Other themes in the negative reviews include issues with the controller’s analog sticks and the fact that pressing certain buttons scrambled the entire pad.

And the Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad is only compatible with ten-year-old Windows and Chrome systems.

An Amazon reviewer, Steve, bought two controllers in WHAT YEARS, but said they “ended up in the trash after four months.”

Shares of Logitech fell three percent Wednesday morning as news of the missing submarine using its controller spread, but it has seen a four percent dip over the past five days.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Logitech for comment.

The OceanGate expedition took five people, reportedly paying $250,000 each, to the depths of the North Atlantic for an underwater tour on Sunday, and contact was broken an hour and 45 minutes after launch.

While the world anxiously waits for the crew to be found, the public is shocked by the antiquated PC gaming controller that controls OceanGate’s 22-foot craft.

The silver device has a traditional gaming system layout with two analog sticks on the front, a black D-pad in the top left corner and colorful buttons on the right.

It features a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, which users on Amazon say will drop periodically. However, the product overview states that there are “virtually no delays, outages or failures.”

The Logitech G F710 can operate wirelessly with two AA batteries or can be plugged into a power source.

It is not known how the controller in the submarine is powered, but AA batteries can last up to 10 years.

The description of the device states that it works with Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 and Chrome OS.

Logitech G F710 launched on September 2, 2010, specifically for PC gaming

Amazon customer reviews gave the controller a 4.2 out of five

Many of the reviews shared how the controller is durable and affordable

Amazon reviews aren’t all negative, as some customers found the small design comfortable and appreciated its affordability.

A reviewer named Chad said, “Pretty good controller, fits comfortably in the hand and is compatible with everything.”

Joseph Cowlishaw wrote: ‘It works great, on my PC and all my other gaming systems!! Feels good and durable and fits my hand perfectly, slightly heavier than my other controller but I think it feels better with a little more weight…all in all it’s exactly what I was looking for, Logitech never disappoints!! Just always great!!’

However, the negative reviews are impossible to ignore as this controller powers an underwater vehicle.

One reviewer called their post ‘Absolute Garage! Don’t get it! You have been warned.’

The review reads, “The controller constantly loses connection to the dongle, so you die a lot in your game. Logitech used to make really good controllers, but now they’re just total crap.