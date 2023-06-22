J6ers and Proud Boys Among Anti-LGBT Crowd Outside Glendale School Board Meeting

David McNew

An array of far-right figures turned out to protest at a school board meeting in Glendale, California, which ended in a brawl and an arrest.

Jan. 6 rioter Tony Moon attended the protest, as did fellow Capitol insurrectionist Siaka Massaquoi, and Proud-Boy affiliated Adam Keifer. The fringe far-right figures joined a group of demonstrators angry about LGBTQ+ content in Glendale’s school curriculum.

Nothing LGBT-related was on the school board’s agenda on Tuesday, but a large crowd gathered with t-shirts reading “Leave Our Kids Alone.”

