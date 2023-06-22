Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas

Three of Autotrader’s top EVs for 2023.

Porsche; Nissan; Genesis

Car listings platform Autotrader released its top 10 electric vehicles for 2023.

EVs from brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian made the cut this year.

Notably missing from the list was Tesla.

Autotrader, an online car shopping resource, released its list of this year’s best EVs on Wednesday — and while brands like BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and more made the list, Elon Musk’s company was notably missing.

The list includes only pure electric vehicles and does not feature any hybrids, plug-ins, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Vehicles had to be from the 2023 model-year and be priced at less than $100,000.

Given that some startup vehicles were assessed, another criteria was added: The vehicle had to be available for purchase in at least 15 states (many EV startups utilize a direct-to-consumer model that could limit the number of states where they’re currently legally allowed to operate and sell).

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order.

2023 BMW i4 The BMW i4. BMW Starting price: $52,000 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning The 2022 F-150 Lightning XLT camping. Ford Starting price: $59,974 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Genesis Starting price: $79,825 2023 Genesis GV60 The 2023 Genesis GV60. Genesis Starting price: $59,290 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai Starting price: $41,450 2023 Kia EV6 The 2023 Kia EV6 GT. Tim Levin/Insider Starting price: $42,600 2023 Lucid Air The Lucid Air. Lucid Starting price: $87,400 2023 Nissan Ariya The 2023 Nissan Ariya. Nissan Starting price: $43,190 2023 Porsche Taycan The 2023 Porsche Taycan. Porsche Starting price: $90,900 2023 Rivian R1T Rivian R1T. Jeff Johnson/Rivian Starting price: $73,000

