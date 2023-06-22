Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas

Three of Autotrader’s top EVs for 2023.
Porsche; Nissan; Genesis
Car listings platform Autotrader released its top 10 electric vehicles for 2023.
EVs from brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian made the cut this year.
Notably missing from the list was Tesla.
Tesla did not make the cut for Autotrader’s top 10 electric vehicles of 2023.
Autotrader, an online car shopping resource, released its list of this year’s best EVs on Wednesday — and while brands like BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and more made the list, Elon Musk’s company was notably missing.
The list includes only pure electric vehicles and does not feature any hybrids, plug-ins, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Vehicles had to be from the 2023 model-year and be priced at less than $100,000.
Given that some startup vehicles were assessed, another criteria was added: The vehicle had to be available for purchase in at least 15 states (many EV startups utilize a direct-to-consumer model that could limit the number of states where they’re currently legally allowed to operate and sell).
Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order.
BMW
Starting price: $52,000
Ford
Starting price: $59,974
Genesis
Starting price: $79,825
Genesis
Starting price: $59,290
Hyundai
Starting price: $41,450
Tim Levin/Insider
Starting price: $42,600
Lucid
Starting price: $87,400
Nissan
Starting price: $43,190
Porsche
Starting price: $90,900
Jeff Johnson/Rivian
Starting price: $73,000