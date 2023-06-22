Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas

    By

    Jun 21, 2023 , , ,
    Autotrader named the top 10 EVs of 2023 — and none are Teslas

    Three of Autotrader’s top EVs for 2023.

    Porsche; Nissan; Genesis

    Car listings platform Autotrader released its top 10 electric vehicles for 2023.
    EVs from brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian made the cut this year.
    Notably missing from the list was Tesla.

    Tesla did not make the cut for Autotrader’s top 10 electric vehicles of 2023. 

    Autotrader, an online car shopping resource, released its list of this year’s best EVs on Wednesday — and while brands like BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and more made the list, Elon Musk’s company was notably missing.

    The list includes only pure electric vehicles and does not feature any hybrids, plug-ins, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Vehicles had to be from the 2023 model-year and be priced at less than $100,000.

    Given that some startup vehicles were assessed, another criteria was added: The vehicle had to be available for purchase in at least 15 states (many EV startups utilize a direct-to-consumer model that could limit the number of states where they’re currently legally allowed to operate and sell). 

    Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order. 

    2023 BMW i4
    The BMW i4.

    BMW

    Starting price: $52,000

    2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
    The 2022 F-150 Lightning XLT camping.

    Ford

    Starting price: $59,974

    2023 Genesis Electrified G80
    The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80.

    Genesis

    Starting price: $79,825

    2023 Genesis GV60
    The 2023 Genesis GV60.

    Genesis

    Starting price: $59,290

    2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
    The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

    Hyundai

    Starting price: $41,450

    2023 Kia EV6
    The 2023 Kia EV6 GT.

    Tim Levin/Insider

    Starting price: $42,600

    2023 Lucid Air
    The Lucid Air.

    Lucid

    Starting price: $87,400

    2023 Nissan Ariya
    The 2023 Nissan Ariya.

    Nissan

    Starting price: $43,190

    2023 Porsche Taycan
    The 2023 Porsche Taycan.

    Porsche

    Starting price: $90,900

    2023 Rivian R1T
    Rivian R1T.

    Jeff Johnson/Rivian

    Starting price: $73,000

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gatsby of Cambridge’ influencer reveals exactly how – and why – she lied

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    A gang massacred 46 women in a Honduran prison with machetes, guns and flammable liquids

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Chase vs. Bank of America: How to Decide Which one is Better for You

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gatsby of Cambridge’ influencer reveals exactly how – and why – she lied

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    A gang massacred 46 women in a Honduran prison with machetes, guns and flammable liquids

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Chase vs. Bank of America: How to Decide Which one is Better for You

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    The Missing Titanic Sub Is Already a Culture War Battlefield

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy