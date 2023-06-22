Cali man whose billionaire stepfather is on missing Titan sub asks OnlyFans model to SIT on him

The stepson of a billionaire who disappeared on the Titan submarine publicly flirted with an OnlyFans model moments after asking for prayers for his distressed relative.

Brian Szasz, 36, raised his eyebrows after responding to a Twitter post from a scantily clad OnlyFans model named Brea, which was captioned “can I sit on you”.

Clearly impressed by the curvaceous sex worker, an excited Szasz replied, “Yes please!”, adding a face with love heart emojis for good measure.

The online flirtation comes as San Diego-based Szasz got embroiled in a furious war of words with rapper Cardi B over her decision to attend a Blink-182 concert following the disappearance of his stepfather.

Billionaire Harding, 58, CEO of Action Aviation in Dubai, and Shahzada Dawood, 48, a UK board member of the Prince’s Trust charity, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19, are all at edge.

Brian Szasz previously posted that his stepfather Hamish Harding disappeared on the Titan ship with four other men

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the ship, which disappeared on Sunday, along with French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet – who is considered the world’s foremost Titanic expert.

Szasz first asked his followers to keep his family in mind on Wednesday morning, writing, “Please keep my family in your prayers!”

But he was soon mocked online for making a pass at sex worker OnlyFans, with one person writing: ‘Lmao quote tweeting a thirst trap while your stepdad is lost at sea is wild business.’

Another added: “This guy loves Blink-182 and having women sitting on his face and he’s not afraid to let the world know it.”

Szasz then liked a post that read “no one can judge how you deal with this trauma,” after Cardi B made a video calling her out for attending a concert.

The rapper insisted the stepson should be ‘home crying’ and waiting for updates on his stepdad’s whereabouts instead of ‘shaking d***s ks” during a concert.

In a Facebook post, he first said his family “would like him to be here,” sharing a snap from the San Diego show.

He captioned it: “It might be unpleasant to be here, but my family wants me to be at the Blink-182 show because they are my favorite band and the music helps me through difficult times!”