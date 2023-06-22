Rothy’s New Slide-On Sandal Is Already Selling Out

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Never underestimate the influence of a great summer sandal. If you find the right one, it’ll become your go-to footwear for everything from poolside adventures to airline travel. And should you be in the market for a new pair of casual and comfy slides, you’ll definitely want to check out the most recent release from Rothy’s: The Weekend Slide. The beloved sustainable shoe brand last debuted its first sandal a few years ago, and like that initial launch, this newest release has also become a hype-worthy hit… so much so that they’re already flying off virtual shelves.

In other words, if you find a pair in your size, don’t hesitate to snag them since The Weekend Slide is already selling out in multiple sizes and colors. And the best part about this new shoe? If you can’t find your size, they are available for pre-order and are slated to ship out in early July, so ensure you secure a pair! But first, let’s talk about why these slides are so insanely popular.

