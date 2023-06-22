Chase vs. Bank of America: How to Decide Which one is Better for You

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Chase and Bank of America are two of the best national banks in the US, and they offer similar bank accounts. There isn’t a clear overall winner between the two, so your choice will likely come down to which types of accounts you want to open.

Below, we’ve listed the winners for checking, savings, and CDs between Chase and Bank of America. We’ve also compared each institution’s trustworthiness.

Chase vs. Bank of America Checking Account Comparisons

Both Chase and Bank of America have several checking accounts, but we’ve compared two popular accounts that charge the same monthly fees.

Chase Total Checking®Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking AccountMinimum opening depositChase Total Checking®Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking AccountMonthly service fee$12 (with options to waive)$12 (with options to waive)How to waive monthly fee

One of the following each month:

Receive $500+ in direct depositsMaintain $1,500 minimum balanceMaintain $5,000 average daily balance in all Chase accounts and linked investment accounts

One of the following each month:

Receive one direct deposit of $250+Maintain $1,500 minimum balanceEnroll in the Preferred Rewards programBe a student under age 25Bonus$200$100Next stepsChase Total Checking® – CTA TextBank of America Advantage Plus Checking Account – CTA Text

Both checking accounts charge a $12 monthly service fee, but it’s possible to waive it with each bank. Your choice between the two could come down to whether you qualify to avoid the monthly fee.

To earn the Chase Total Checking® – Ongoing Bonus bonus with Chase, you need to set up direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. To get Bank of America’s bonus, receive $1,000 in direct deposits in the first 90 days.

Winner: Chase

Chase’s higher sign-up bonus and no minimum deposit give it an edge over Bank of America — although Bank of America makes it a little easier to waive the $12 monthly service fee.

Chase vs. Bank of America Savings Account Comparisons

Chase Savings℠ – Product Name OnlyBank of America Advantage Savings AccountAPY (Annual Percentage Yield)Chase Savings℠Bank of America Advantage Savings AccountMinimum opening depositChase Savings℠Bank of America Advantage Savings AccountMonthly service fee$5 or $0$8 or $0How to waive monthly fee

One of the following each month:

Minimum daily balance of $300$25 or more in automatic transfers from Chase checkingLinked Chase College Checking℠ account for overdraft protectionAn account owner is under age 18Linked to qualifying Chase checking accounts

One of the following each month:

Minimum daily balance of $500Linked qualifying Bank of America checking accountAn account owner is under age 18An account owner is a student and under the age of 25Enroll in the Preferred Rewards program$8 monthly fee is automatically waived for the first 6 monthsOther perksN/AUp to 10% cash backNext stepsChase Savings℠ – CTA TextBank of America Advantage Savings Account – CTA Text

Chase and Bank of America savings rates are low across the board. You can earn significantly better rates online with the best high-yield savings accounts.

Bank of America’s cash-back system does give it an advantage, though. Through Bank of America online banking or the mobile app, you can select a cash-back deal that kicks in when you make a purchase with your debit card. You’ll also select which Bank of America account you want the cash earned to go into. If you choose for cash to deposit into the savings account, this can be a good way to save extra money.

Winner: Bank of America

Bank of America Advantage Savings Account waives your monthly fee for the first six months, and you can waive it until you turn 25 if you’re a student. Bank of America also offers cash-back rewards at select retailers. You may prefer Chase if you don’t qualify to waive monthly fees with either bank, though, because its fee is lower.

Chase vs. Bank of America CD Comparisons

At Chase, you’ll earn a higher relationship rate if you have a Chase checking account (Otherwise, you’ll only earn 0.01% APY). Meanwhile, Bank of America Fixed Term rates vary depending on the CD term you choose.

Chase Certificate of Deposit (CD)Bank of America Standard Term Certificate of DepositTerm lengths1 month to 10 years28 days to 10 yearsMinimum opening depositChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)Bank of America Standard Term Certificate of DepositAPYChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)Bank of America Standard Term Certificate of DepositEarly withdrawal penalties90 to 365 days interest7 to 365 days interestNext stepsChase CD – CTA TextBank of America Fixed Term CD – CTA Text

Bank of America CD rates and Chase CD rates are low for most terms, with a few exceptions. Bank of America pays relatively high rates on 3-month, 4-month, and 5-month terms. It also has a Bank of America Featured CD – Product Name Only that pays Bank of America Featured CD – APY on 7-month, 10-month, 13-month, 25-month, and 37-month CDs. There’s also a Bank of America Flexible CD – Product Name Only that pays a decent rate and doesn’t charge early withdrawal penalties.

Meanwhile, Chase’s only competitive rates are on 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month terms, and rates vary depending on where you live.

Winner: Bank of America

Both banks pay low rates overall, but Bank of America does have some good rates on select terms, and it has more types of CDs to choose from.

Which Bank is More Trustworthy?

There isn’t a clear answer on which bank is more trustworthy. The Better Business Bureau has given JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Chase’s parent company) an A+ rating, and Bank of America an A- rating.

A good BBB rating signifies a company responds effectively to customer complaints, has honest advertising practices, and is transparent in how it handles business.

Although both banks have great scores from the BBB, each has its own history of public scandals. Here are a couple conflicts from Chase over the past few years:

In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million in a settlement that said the bank was involved in wrongful trading. In the same year, the US Department of Labor also required Chase to pay $800,000 in back wages in a settlement that accused the bank of underpaying women.

And here are some issues from Bank of America:

In 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Bank of America for freezing customers’ accounts because its automatic fraud filter incorrectly detected fraud on accounts. The CFPB claimed that the bank made it difficult for customers to un-freeze their accounts.The Department of Justice charged Bank of America in 2020 when it accused the bank of unfairly denying home loans to adults with disabilities, even though they qualified for loans. Bank of America paid around $300,000 total to people who were refused loans.

Read the original article on Business Insider