Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Republican-led House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for leading a number of investigations into then-President Donald Trump as part of his role as the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The resolution passed by a vote of 213 to 209 along party lines, with six members voting “present.”

“You honor me with your enmity,” Schiff told the Republicans on the House floor, adding later, “I will not yield. Not one inch.”

