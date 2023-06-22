Biden Needs to Take Greater Foreign Policy Risks to Avoid a World War

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

President Joe Biden has been hesitant to provide new weapons to Ukraine, most notably Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and F-16 jets, just as he was hesitant to provide Ukraine with Patriot batteries, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and tanks.

In the Middle East, as the Islamic Republic of Iran is increasing its enriched uranium stockpile in grade and mass, while escalating its proxy attacks against U.S. forces, the administration remains paralyzed to respond with anything other than bribing the regime with $24 billion cash—to which it is gradually giving Iran access.

Also with China, relations are challenging. The last time there was such a standoff was in 2001, over a U.S. spy aircraft caught by the Chinese, prompting an apology from the U.S. government. The table has since turned. After a public outcry over a Chinese flying object with advanced technology collecting intelligence (or “the silly balloon” as the president described it) in U.S. airspace, the president shot down the spyware, and the Chinese severed relations in response.

