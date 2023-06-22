Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Scores of former passengers who have ridden on board the Titan, the submersible that disappeared Sunday with five on board while en route to the wreckage site of the Titanic, have described in detail the chilling flaws they encountered during their trips—with one passenger calling the voyage a “suicide mission.”

Nearly all former passengers spoke of electrical and communication failures—jarring issues that ex-passenger Mike Reiss described as a common occurrence on dives by OceanGate, the company who operates the missing submersible.

“Every time they lost communication—that seems to be just something baked into the system,” Reiss told ABC News.

