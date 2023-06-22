Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Scores of former passengers who have ridden on board the Titan, the submersible that disappeared Sunday with five on board while en route to the wreckage site of the Titanic, have described in detail the chilling flaws they encountered during their trips—with one passenger calling the voyage a “suicide mission.”

    Nearly all former passengers spoke of electrical and communication failures—jarring issues that ex-passenger Mike Reiss described as a common occurrence on dives by OceanGate, the company who operates the missing submersible.

    “Every time they lost communication—that seems to be just something baked into the system,” Reiss told ABC News.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Crew member on Titan’s mothership filmed moment craft began its doomed descent to Titanic wreck

    Jun 22, 2023 admin
    News

    Lili Reinhart gives more than a hint of her crop-top midriff while taking dog Milo for a walk

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Biden Needs to Take Greater Foreign Policy Risks to Avoid a World War

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Crew member on Titan’s mothership filmed moment craft began its doomed descent to Titanic wreck

    Jun 22, 2023 admin
    News

    Lili Reinhart gives more than a hint of her crop-top midriff while taking dog Milo for a walk

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Biden Needs to Take Greater Foreign Policy Risks to Avoid a World War

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy