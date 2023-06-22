The Cheating Drama That’s Scandalizing the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Bravo

Welcome back to Season 17! After just two episodes of everyone pretending that Jenn’s cheating admission is NBD, our Orange County girlies have already begun to turn on the freshman Housewife/yoga enthusiast. And of course, Gina and Tamra are the main ones spreading this anti-Jenn propaganda.

Excuse me for sounding like an infidelity supporter, but I don’t really understand this strategy to vilify Jenn. It’d be one thing if we actually saw Jenn’s marriage to her ex-husband Will disintegrate in real time or witnessed how he treated her. From a viewer’s standpoint, he’s literally just some man who lives 1,500 miles away from his children (which doesn’t make him sound great). Whenever Jenn or anyone on the show mentions him, I think of the default Facebook avatar that’s just a silhouette of a man’s head. Why should I treat this information as anything other than juicy gossip?

