WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Philip Lowe will hear in WEEKS whether he will stay on as Reserve Bank boss as his seven-year term comes to an end – after brutal poll found more than half of Australians want him gone

Philip Lowe’s term as RBA governor expires in September

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will announce his fate in July

Polls show that more than half of the country wants him gone

Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe to learn in weeks if he will keep top job after brutal poll