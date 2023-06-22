Tycoon on Lost Titanic Sub Survived Horrific ‘Plane Plunge,’ Wife Said

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The Pakistani tycoon who boarded a Titanic-bound submersible that went missing on Sunday had previously endured a flight so horrific that it had him fearing for his life, his wife revealed in a harrowing account of the incident five years ago.

Prominent businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, vanished into the Atlantic abyss with his 19-year-old son, Suleman, and three other passengers who boarded the submersible for a tour of the RMS Titanic’s wreckage this weekend.

The underwater expedition, which was organized by Oceangate Expeditions, went south only an hour and 45 minutes into the mission, when the submersible’s support ship lost all contact with the vessel.

