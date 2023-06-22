Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Tycoon on Lost Titanic Sub Survived Horrific ‘Plane Plunge,’ Wife Said

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Tycoon on Lost Titanic Sub Survived Horrific ‘Plane Plunge,’ Wife Said

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    The Pakistani tycoon who boarded a Titanic-bound submersible that went missing on Sunday had previously endured a flight so horrific that it had him fearing for his life, his wife revealed in a harrowing account of the incident five years ago.

    Prominent businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, vanished into the Atlantic abyss with his 19-year-old son, Suleman, and three other passengers who boarded the submersible for a tour of the RMS Titanic’s wreckage this weekend.

    The underwater expedition, which was organized by Oceangate Expeditions, went south only an hour and 45 minutes into the mission, when the submersible’s support ship lost all contact with the vessel.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katy Perry shares WHY she and Orlando Bloom made a three month sober pact

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Rep. Ocasio-Cortez will BOYCOTT Prime Minister Modi’s speech to Congress

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Trump and a former FBI analyst were charged with similar crimes. The FBI analyst just got nearly 4 years in prison.

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Katy Perry shares WHY she and Orlando Bloom made a three month sober pact

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Rep. Ocasio-Cortez will BOYCOTT Prime Minister Modi’s speech to Congress

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Trump and a former FBI analyst were charged with similar crimes. The FBI analyst just got nearly 4 years in prison.

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Tycoon on Lost Titanic Sub Survived Horrific ‘Plane Plunge,’ Wife Said

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy