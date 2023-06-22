Explorer Reveals Troubling Reason He Canceled Titanic Sub Trip

CNN

An explorer who had signed up to be on the submersible that has been missing in the North Atlantic since Sunday said he opted out of the perilous journey to and from the site of the Titanic wreckage because OceanGate, the company running the pricey voyage, didn’t seem like a “professional diving operation.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday, Chris Brown offered several specifics as to why he decided against joining the trip.

“This one, there seemed to be a lot of risks that were outside of my control and I didn’t like the way that they were being approached by the company,” Brown said, claiming that OceanGate’s submersible “continuously missed”’ its depth targets that were supposed to be met by certain dates. According to Brown, the craft hadn’t even been 300 meters below the surface in 2018. (The Titanic wreck is at 3,800 meters.) The Daily Beast has not independently verified this claim.

