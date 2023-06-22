The Boebert vs. Greene fight isn’t just happening in a ladies’ bathroom anymore — it’s out on the House floor and uglier than before

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had a heated exchange on the House floor on Wednesday.

Green confirmed to Semafor that she used a choice word in reference to Boebert.

“I told her exactly what I think about her,” Greene told Semafor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants people to know that, yes — she did use a choice word during a confrontation with her onetime ally turned GOP nemesis Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor when asked about a confrontation between the two women on the House floor on Wednesday.

“I told her exactly what I think about her,” Greene said of Boebert, adding that she would “absolutely not” be reconciling with her House Freedom Caucus colleague.

Greene’s statement to Semafor confirms a scoop from the Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo and Sam Brodey, who spoke to several sources who witnessed the exchange.

The heated back-and-forth was over articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden that Boebert introduced on Tuesday night. Greene — who has also filed articles of impeachment against Biden — accused Boebert of copying her legislation. Boebert denied doing so, per the Daily Beast’s sources.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you,” Greene told Boebert before referring to her with the profanity, per one of the Daily Beast’s sources.

“And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them,” Greene added.

And while Greene is still going after Boebert, the Colorado Republican appears to want to wrap it up before any blood’s drawn.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” Boebert told the Daily Beast. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

But Boebert couldn’t resist getting a little jab in on the way out.

“Like I said, I’m not in middle school,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju, per CNN Capitol Hill reporter Haley Talbot.

Boebert and Greene have been feuding for months. In January, Greene confronted Boebert in a bathroom on Capitol Hill over her refusal to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker, per the Daily Beast.

Greene, too, has broken from the far-right Freedom Caucus on more than one occasion — she hit out at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz during the Speaker vote, declaring herself “the leading MAGA voice in Congress” over Gaetz.

In November, Greene resolved to “fight it out” with her GOP colleagues over McCarthy’s speakership.

“I’m telling you — I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it,” Greene told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on his “War Room” podcast at the time.

Representatives for Greene and Boebert did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider