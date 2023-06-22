This Week, ‘And Just Like That’ Boldly Acknowledges Racism

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

This post contains spoilers for And Just Like That Season 2, Episode 2.

When And Just Like That snapped its fingers and added a few non-white friends to Carrie and company’s crew in 2021, it felt a little sudden. After all, Sex and the City barely included any Black women during its entire run. The show’s most memorable Asian character was Sum, a live-in “servant” (Samantha’s words) that spoke in broken English and whose name appears to have been chosen solely to set up the racist pun, “She wasn’t so dim, that Sum.” And Just Like That seems intent on examining identity more closely than its predecessor did, even if the results are imperfect.

This week, Season 2’s second episode addresses racism more directly than perhaps any episode of And Just Like That or the original Sex and the City ever has—even if it’s still not saying much.

