Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    This Week, ‘And Just Like That’ Boldly Acknowledges Racism

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    This Week, ‘And Just Like That’ Boldly Acknowledges Racism

    Craig Blankenhorn/Max

    This post contains spoilers for And Just Like That Season 2, Episode 2.

    When And Just Like That snapped its fingers and added a few non-white friends to Carrie and company’s crew in 2021, it felt a little sudden. After all, Sex and the City barely included any Black women during its entire run. The show’s most memorable Asian character was Sum, a live-in “servant” (Samantha’s words) that spoke in broken English and whose name appears to have been chosen solely to set up the racist pun, “She wasn’t so dim, that Sum.” And Just Like That seems intent on examining identity more closely than its predecessor did, even if the results are imperfect.

    This week, Season 2’s second episode addresses racism more directly than perhaps any episode of And Just Like That or the original Sex and the City ever has—even if it’s still not saying much.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ford CEO slams Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck as a car for ‘Silicon Valley people’

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Celtics ‘finalize new three-way trade for Kristaps Porzingis with Grizzlies and Wizards’

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Mark Zuckerberg took the bait on Elon Musk’s cage-match invitation, so now we might actually get to see the fight no one asked for

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ford CEO slams Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck as a car for ‘Silicon Valley people’

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Celtics ‘finalize new three-way trade for Kristaps Porzingis with Grizzlies and Wizards’

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Mark Zuckerberg took the bait on Elon Musk’s cage-match invitation, so now we might actually get to see the fight no one asked for

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Opens with a Surprising Cameo

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy