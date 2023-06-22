‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Opens with a Surprising Cameo

Max

As Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” played at the start of And Just Like That… Season 2, I’ll admit I squeaked. It’s the perfect choice: “Tiny Dancer” would’ve been in the air in the 1970s, when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was just a little girl, and Spears’ presence conjures memories of the late ’90s and early aughts—when both she and Sex and the City reigned supreme. Plus, for anyone who always hears the chorus as its most common misquote, Tony Danza has actually joined the cast. Clever!

This season, everyone’s staring down new beginnings: Carrie’s feeling out a situationship with her podcast producer, Franklyn, and learning how to poach eggs; Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has uprooted her entire life to try out living with the infamous homewrecker Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in California; and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is trying to wrap her brain around the grown-ups her children are slowly becoming. No word on what poor Steve is up to now that Miranda’s dumped him, but he’ll probably show up later this season, whenever Aidan joins the mix.

And while a certain estranged publicist has not shown up for her cameo yet, the season premiere did end with nostalgia bait of another kind: finally, we know why Sarah Jessica Parker was caught filming this spring in Carrie’s old wedding dress—and with that teal bird back on her head. Just like the first time, she did it for Anna Wintour.

