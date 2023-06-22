Mark Zuckerberg took the bait on Elon Musk’s cage-match invitation, so now we might actually get to see the fight no one asked for

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Associated Press

It’s the cage fight no one asked for.

Jiu-jitsu lover Mark Zuckerberg has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to fight him.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

Well, Elon Musk got what he asked for: Mark Zuckerberg is down to fight him.

Yep, physically.

It started on Tuesday night, when Musk said he’d be up for fighting Zuckerberg in a “cage match.” On Wednesday night, Zuckerberg responded via Instagram Story with just three words: “Send Me Location.”

Mark Zuckerberg has a response to Elon Musk’s suggestion that they get down and dirty in a cage match: “Send Me Location.”

Screengrab/Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram

One could reasonably assume that Musk was throwing out the challenge in jest, but Zuckerberg seems serious about it. After all, this is a man who recently won two medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament.

What’s more, The Verge confirmed with a Meta representative that Zuckerberg wasn’t joking, and this might actually happen.

“The story speaks for itself,” Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge’s Alex Heath.

It’s unclear when or where this Zuck vs. Musk bout might take place. Musk has, per his tweets on Thursday night, seen Zuckerberg’s response.

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted, referring to one of the UFC’s top venues for fights.

Musk also likened himself and the state of his physical fitness to that of a walrus rolling around in the sand.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk wrote.

Either way, the ball’s in Musk’s court now, and he’d better start training. Zuckerberg’s been looking pretty shredded of late, and does borderline hellish CrossFit routines to celebrate Memorial Day.

When’s fight night, Elon?

Read the original article on Business Insider