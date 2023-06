WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Celtics ‘finalize new three-way trade for Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis with Grizzlies stepping into action and acquiring Marcus Smart from Boston’

Boston to send Marcus Smart to Memphis as part of three-way deal

Old negotiations involving the LA Clippers reportedly failed

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

Celtics ‘finalize new three-way trade for Kristaps Porzingis with Grizzlies and Wizards’