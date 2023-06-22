Le Drian meets Mikati, says visit aims to seek solutions to Lebanon’s crises

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited him in the company of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.

On emerging, Le Drian said that the purpose of his first visit to Lebanon was to assess the situation and seek solutions to the multiple crises that Lebanon currently endured.nbsp;

Le Drian added that he also expected to discuss with various parties the means to reach the lengthily awaited solutions.nbsp;

In turn, Mikati stressed that ldquo;the key to the desired solution lies in the election of a new president.rdquo;

ldquo;The government has implemented the required reform projects and signed the initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund,rdquo; Mikati added, noting that the Parliamentrsquo;s approval of said projects ldquo;will provide momentum for the desired economic and social solutions.rdquo;nbsp;

