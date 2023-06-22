India’s PM leads 9th Annual International Day of Yoga at UN Headquarters in New York City

NNA – Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, led the 9th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations on 21 June 2023, at the iconic North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in New York City.

The theme for this year is lsquo;Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamrsquo;. quot;Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamrdquo; or quot;One Earth middot; One Family middot; One Futurerdquo;.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from thousands of yoga enthusiasts from over 135 nationalities, setting a Guinness World Record for participation by maximum number of nationalities in a Yoga session. A video message by UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres was played as well.

The event was graced by several notable dignitaries and prominent personalities from all walks of life – Diplomats, Officials, Academicians, Health professionals, Technocrats, Industry leaders, Media personalities, Artists, Spiritual leaders and Yoga practitioners; including H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly; Mr. Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City; H.E. Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Prior to the yoga session, Prime Minister paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was inaugurated in December 2022, during Indiarsquo;s UNSC Presidency. Prime Minister thereafter paid his respects at a Peacekeeping Memorial, also on the North Lawn.

