Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    US condemns Israeli settler rampage through West Bank

    Jun 22, 2023

    NNA – The US condemned thenbsp;Israelinbsp;settler rampagesnbsp;againstnbsp;Palestiniansnbsp;on Tuesday and Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in one person killed, dozens more wounded and vast amounts of property burnt to the ground.

    quot;We condemn these violent acts and also extend our condolences to the families of those affected,quot;nbsp;said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel on Wednesday.

    quot;Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigour in all cases of extremist violence.quot;

    Israeli settlers rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the West Bank on Tuesday night torching cars, setting farmlands on fire and vandalising homes, in scenes reminiscent of a pogrom earlier this year in the village ofnbsp;Huwwara.

    Then on Wednesday, hundreds of settlers, many of them armed, descended on the town ofnbsp;Turmusayanbsp;protected by Israeli soldiers. The settlers attacked Palestinian residents, destroyed their property and a 27-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead.

    Despite the Israeli military standing by as settlers stormed Turmusaya, Patel said the United States welcomed the army#39;s condemnation of the attacks, quot;and expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution for those responsible for these attacks in addition to compensation for lost homes and propertyquot;.

    Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance, over the two days,nbsp;according to Palestinian officials.

    No arrests have been made.

    Huwwara resident Ziyad Ghalib had his house burnt down by settlers during a previous setttler pogrom in February. Back then, he and his family were at home when the Israelis set it on fire, nearly dying from smoke inhalation before a narrow escape.

    He told MEE that Tuesdayrsquo;s assault was the fourth time they had been attacked.

    quot;Nobody has come to check up on us, there has just been some media coverage but other than that, nothing,quot; he said.–agenciesnbsp;

