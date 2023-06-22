Titanic Submarine Believed to Have Entered Last Two Hours of Oxygen

David Hiscock/Reuters

The desperate search for the submersible that disappeared during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic reached a grim milestone Thursday morning as the point at which the vessel’s supply of oxygen was projected to have run out has finally passed.

The Titan submersible, which began its doomed descent on Sunday, was designed to offer a life support system of “96 hours for 5 crew,” according to the OceanGate Expeditions website. It’s possible that the passengers on board the vessel took action to reduce their oxygen consumption, potentially extending the timeframe for their rescue, but the time was originally expected to expire at 5:00 AM. A U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman told NBC News on Wednesday that the oxygen was forecast to have been used up by 7:08 AM ET on Thursday.

It’s not yet clear if the crew is considered lost even as new specialized vessels and equipment raced to the vast active search area in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more at The Daily Beast.