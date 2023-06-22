Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    An Intergalactic Game of Marco Polo Could Point Us to Aliens

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , ,
    An Intergalactic Game of Marco Polo Could Point Us to Aliens

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    For more than 60 years, scientists have been listening for signals from aliens. But space is vast. No one knows for sure where to point the antennas in order to have the best chance of capturing an extraterrestrial broadcast—a “technosignature.”

    A team led by James Davenport, a University of Washington astronomer who focuses on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), has an idea. Riffing on a new concept called a “SETI ellipsoid,” Davenport and his team have pointed two radio telescopes—the Allen Telescope Array in California and the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia—at a recently detected supernova originating in the M101 galaxy, 21 million light-years away from Earth.

    That supernova, named SN 2023ixf, is the result of the collapse and subsequent explosion of a supermassive star. It’s the first of its type that scientists have detected in a decade.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lady Amelia Windsor flashes her pins in stylish pink co-ord for V&A summer party

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Jamie Carragher warns big money move to Saudi Arabia for Bernardo Silva would be a game-changer

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son thinks his firm will ‘rule the world’ thanks to its AI investments. Believe it or not, that’s not as far-fetched as his previous claims.

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Lady Amelia Windsor flashes her pins in stylish pink co-ord for V&A summer party

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Jamie Carragher warns big money move to Saudi Arabia for Bernardo Silva would be a game-changer

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son thinks his firm will ‘rule the world’ thanks to its AI investments. Believe it or not, that’s not as far-fetched as his previous claims.

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    A retired US general says Ukraine could recapture Crimea before the summer’s out, but only if the US gives it the ammunition it needs

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy