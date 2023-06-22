(UPDATE) Le Drian meets Geagea in Maarab

NNA – Visiting French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, on Thursday visited Maarab for a meeting with Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea.

ldquo;Communication and dialogue with French officials have never been interrupted in the past,rdquo; Geagea said in the wake of the meeting, making it clear that ldquo;Le Drian did not come to convince us to support the candidacy of Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, or anyone else, nor did he propose any names for the presidency.rdquo;

ldquo;Le Drian seeks solutions and is welcomed like any other foreign envoy; he linked the presidential issue to Lebanese internal affairs, MPs, and the parliamentary blocs,rdquo; Geagea added.

