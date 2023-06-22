Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (UPDATE) Le Drian meets Rahi in Bkerki

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Visiting French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, on Thursday visited Bkerki for a meeting with Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi.

    In the wake of the meeting, Le Drian reiterated that quot;the objective of the visit is to assist in finding a way out of the crisis that Lebanon is suffering from.quot;

    quot;We had an extensive meeting with Patriarch Rahi, during which we discussed the political and social crisis. I explained to the patriarch the importance of my mission, and we will continue to engage with all the parties in Lebanon to expedite the resolution of the political crisis,quot; he added following the meeting.

    quot;I will strive to set an agenda of reforms that gives hope for Lebanon to overcome its crisis. I do not come with any preconceived proposals. However, I will listen to everyone, and the solution primarily comes from the Lebanese themselves,quot; Le Drian concluded.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AFL: Jeremy Cameron suffers brutal knockout for Geelong against Melbourne

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    How missing sub will be brought to the surface: Deep-sea robot Victor 6000 will hook winch to Titan

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    A Gen Xer who secretly works 3 full-time remote jobs and makes $344,000 paid off his mortgage and is saving to send his kids to college debt-free

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    AFL: Jeremy Cameron suffers brutal knockout for Geelong against Melbourne

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    How missing sub will be brought to the surface: Deep-sea robot Victor 6000 will hook winch to Titan

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    A Gen Xer who secretly works 3 full-time remote jobs and makes $344,000 paid off his mortgage and is saving to send his kids to college debt-free

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Russian troops still build battlefield defenses like they did in World War II, and it’s one of their rare successes in Ukraine, experts say

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy