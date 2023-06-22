(UPDATE) Le Drian meets Rahi in Bkerki

NNA – Visiting French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, on Thursday visited Bkerki for a meeting with Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi.

In the wake of the meeting, Le Drian reiterated that quot;the objective of the visit is to assist in finding a way out of the crisis that Lebanon is suffering from.quot;

quot;We had an extensive meeting with Patriarch Rahi, during which we discussed the political and social crisis. I explained to the patriarch the importance of my mission, and we will continue to engage with all the parties in Lebanon to expedite the resolution of the political crisis,quot; he added following the meeting.

quot;I will strive to set an agenda of reforms that gives hope for Lebanon to overcome its crisis. I do not come with any preconceived proposals. However, I will listen to everyone, and the solution primarily comes from the Lebanese themselves,quot; Le Drian concluded.

