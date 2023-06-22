Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    Mikati, UNDP’s Hauenstein discuss means of boosting cooperation

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, with whom he discussed the means of bolstering cooperation between the UNDP and Lebanon.

    The Prime Minister later had an audience with MPs Walid Al-Baarini, Sajea Attia, and Ahmad Rustom, in the presence of a delegation of Akkar mayors. Talks reportedly focused on an array of issues involving Akkar region.

    The Prime Minister separately met with the Acting Director of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Major General Elias Al-Bisari.

