    EU summons Kosovo and Serbia leaders for emergency talks

    Jun 22, 2023

    NNA – The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks to try to bring an end tonbsp;a series of violent clashesnbsp;near their border, fearing a return to open conflict.

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he would hold ldquo;urgent meetingsrdquo; with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels on Thursday.

    It was unclear whether the two would meet face to face or hold separate talks with Borrell.

    ldquo;We need immediate de-escalation and new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region and [the] EU,rdquo; Borrell said on Twitter before the talks.

    The 27-nation bloc has for years been leading talks aimed at reconciling the two foes but with little success.

    Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades.

    Their 1998-99 conflict left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians. Belgrade has refused to recognise Kosovorsquo;s 2008 declaration of independence.

    Serbia has long seen Kosovo as its spiritual and historical homeland, the scene of pivotal battles over the centuries.

    It continues to host some of the Serbian Orthodox Churchrsquo;s most revered monasteries.mdash;agencies

