Russian Thermonuclear Bomb Creator Found Dead in Moscow

Wikimedia Commons / Luis Kurbos

A nuclear physicist who helped create Russia’s first hydrogen bomb was found dead in a Moscow apartment this week, having reportedly committed suicide.

Grigory Klinishov, 92, left behind a suicide note in which he said sorry to his family and confessed that he’d been unable to cope with his health issues and loss of his wife, Russian media reported, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement.

It was not immediately clear if the scientist made any other statements in the alleged note. News of his death broke amid heightened concerns of a nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Moscow of planning to sabotage Europe’s largest atomic power station and unleash radiation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.