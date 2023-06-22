Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Russian Thermonuclear Bomb Creator Found Dead in Moscow

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , ,
    Russian Thermonuclear Bomb Creator Found Dead in Moscow

    Wikimedia Commons / Luis Kurbos

    A nuclear physicist who helped create Russia’s first hydrogen bomb was found dead in a Moscow apartment this week, having reportedly committed suicide.

    Grigory Klinishov, 92, left behind a suicide note in which he said sorry to his family and confessed that he’d been unable to cope with his health issues and loss of his wife, Russian media reported, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement.

    It was not immediately clear if the scientist made any other statements in the alleged note. News of his death broke amid heightened concerns of a nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Moscow of planning to sabotage Europe’s largest atomic power station and unleash radiation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazil trial opens

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Powerball winner: lucky dad from Bankstown, Sydney, lands $100 million jackpot

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    ‘I’m not in middle school:’ Lauren Boebert blasts back at MTG after she called her ‘a little b****’

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazil trial opens

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Powerball winner: lucky dad from Bankstown, Sydney, lands $100 million jackpot

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    ‘I’m not in middle school:’ Lauren Boebert blasts back at MTG after she called her ‘a little b****’

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Sanctioning China in a Taiwan crisis could put $3 trillion of global trade at risk

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy