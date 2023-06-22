See inside the secret, miniscule aircraft compartment where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights

The crew’s sleeping compartment on a Qatar Airways Airbus A350.

Pete Syme/Insider

Flight attendants are required to rest on long-haul journeys.

And some planes come with secret compartments away from passengers for this.

Insider looked around the crew rest area on Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 at the Paris Air Show.

One of the many planes at the Paris Air Show is an Airbus A350 owned by Qatar Airways. Pete Syme/Insider

During a tour, Insider got a look at the hidden compartment at the back of the plane where the flight attendants can sleep during long-haul journeys. Pete Syme/Insider

The entrance is within the large galley at the rear of the A350, which is usually curtained off. Pete Syme/Insider

Even when you first step into the galley, you might not know the crew rest area is just around the corner. Pete Syme/Insider

Then, behind these jump seats, you catch a glimpse of the narrow staircase which leads up to the compartment. Pete Syme/Insider

These sleeping areas are especially needed for ultra-long-haul journeys as flight attendants are required to take a rest and want a private space away from passengers. Pete Syme/Insider

For a sense of scale, here’s what that staircase looks like when a person’s going up. Pete Syme/Insider

Up close, it feels more like a ladder — and the steps are only a little more than one-foot wide… Pete Syme/Insider

…so it’s not always easy to navigate your way up, especially with the different levels of stairs and potential turbulence, so it’s certainly handy to have the rails. Pete Syme/Insider

And here’s the first view of the compartment, with its bunks and some storage areas. Pete Syme/Insider

Looking at it head-on, you can see some more storage areas for the flight attendants and another mysterious space in the back. Pete Syme/Insider

The shadows made it look like one bunk at first, but there’s actually another three sleeping places squeezed in there. Pete Syme/Insider

Crawling into the bed space, you get a better look at the storage space and lights. Pete Syme/Insider

Even while standing there the layout can be a bit confusing, but this label helps clear that up. Pete Syme/Insider

There’s another three spaces opposite, where the curtains seem like a necessity so flight attendants don’t feel like they’re all in one bed. Pete Syme/Insider

Back by the stairs, there’s a telephone for flight attendants to communicate with the cockpit in case of emergency… Pete Syme/Insider

…as well as its own emergency hatch in case something goes wrong. Pete Syme/Insider

This mirror helps the compartment feel less cramped as well. Pete Syme/Insider

And they’ve even managed to squeeze in some clothes hangers underneath. Pete Syme/Insider

While Qatar flight attendants have a spacious crew rest area, not all planes do. Flying on United’s 767-300ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

Insider’s Taylor Rains flew on one of United Airlines’ Boeing 767-300ERs in July 2022 and found a dedicated row of recliner seats to use for crew rest. Taylor Rains/Insider