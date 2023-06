NNA – The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that rich countries had met a target of reallocating $100 billion of funds from the institution to battle climate change and poverty in developing countries.

quot;We meet the target, we do have the 100 billion,quot; Kristalina Georgieva told reporters at a climate financing summit in Paris. — AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;