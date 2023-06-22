Iran top diplomat rounds out Gulf tour with UAE visit

Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    NNA – Iran#39;s foreign minister on Thursday concluded a three-day tour of Gulf Arab neighbors with a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with the country#39;s president.nbsp;

    Hossein Amir-Abdollahian#39;s visit to the UAE followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman mdash; the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves by Tehran as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

    On Thursday, he discussed quot;bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperationquot; in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the official WAM news agency reported.

    Amir-Abdollahian extended an invitation from Iran#39;s President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit, Tehran#39;s foreign ministry said.nbsp;

    Gulf Arab countries are seeking to ease tensions with Iran, fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria. mdash; AFPnbsp;

