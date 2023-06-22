The alma mater of a British billionaire trapped on the Titan sub played ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a ball while he’s missing

British billionaire Hamish Harding shared an Instagram post about his planned voyage to the Titanic shipwreck.

Hamish Harding’s alma mater hosted an under-the-sea-themed ball on Wednesday and played “My Heart Will Go On” at the event.

Harding is one of five people trapped on the sunken Titan submersible.

The Pembroke May Ball Committee apologized after the fact.

A Cambridge college that was the alma mater of the British billionaire now trapped on the Titan submersible played “My Heart Will Go On” at a school event while the man remains missing at sea.

Pembroke, a constituent college of the University of Cambridge in England, hosted an under-the-sea-themed May Ball on Wednesday evening and played Celine Dion’s hit from the 1997 film “Titanic” at the dance.

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and avid explorer, is an alumnus of the college and one of five people trapped on the lost submersible. The vessel went missing on Sunday while making a trip to visit the wreck of the Titanic, sparking a massive search.

The Coast Guard initially estimated that their oxygen would run out on Thursday morning; that time has since passed.

The student organization in charge of the May Ball apologized after the fact, saying it is “aware of the worrying news” about Harding, according to Varsity, the student newspaper at the university.

The May Ball Committee added that they chose the “Into the Depths” theme of the ball “many months ago,” and that “if we could change it now, we would.”

“Our thoughts go out to the Harding family at this very difficult time,” the committee said.

Harding’s stepson, Brian Szasz, also attracted scrutiny online after attending a Blink-182 concert and appearing to flirt with an OnlyFans model on Twitter as his stepfather remains missing on the sunken sub.

Szasz appears to have deleted his Twitter account as of Thursday morning, but he posted a video to Instagram Wednesday saying that he hasn’t slept in days since the Titan submersible disappeared.

“This whole situation is a fucking nightmare,” he said in the video. “Especially what Hamish is going through down there. It is just fucking god-awful.”

“I really appreciate the love and support. Haven’t slept in days,” he continued. “It’s not about me. Obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation so I’m not rocking out or whatever they’re trying to accuse me of doing.”

