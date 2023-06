WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lucky Aussie who won $100M in the second biggest Powerball jackpot ever reveals his big plans – but his wife disagrees!

Vader, from Bankstown in southwest Sydney, hits the jackpot

He thought it was excitement and slapped his face in case he was dreaming

Plans to buy a house and keep working but his wife wants to keep her job

Powerball winner: lucky dad from Bankstown, Sydney, lands $100 million jackpot