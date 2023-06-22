Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Wagner Creates New Force to Police Drunken, ‘Scumbag’ Russian Troops

    PRESS SERVICE OF “CONCORD”

    The notorious Wagner Group is reportedly setting up its own military police to force rival Russian troops to submit to the mercenary group’s rules and recognize its “complete authority” in occupied parts of Ukraine.

    The audacious plan—just the latest in a long series of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jabs at his foes in the Russian Defense Ministry—was detailed in a job listing for the group shared on social media Thursday.

    “Wagner invites former employees [of the security services] with experience in operational work and detentions” to fulfill tasks in the war zone, the group said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

