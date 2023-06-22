Marjorie Taylor Greene says Lauren Boebert’s impeachment resolution is ‘purely for fundraising’

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are increasingly feuding publicly with each other.

Greene called Boebert a “bitch” on the House floor, accusing her of copying her impeachment resolution.

She later said Boebert’s effort is “purely for fundraising” and “throwing out red meat.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia apparently thinks little of the Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s push to impeach President Joe Biden.

“It’s purely for fundraising,” Greene told Semafor on Wednesday. “It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Greene was reported to have called Boebert a “bitch” on the House floor — a report she later confirmed to several reporters.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor.

Tensions between the two lawmakers — despite both being allies of former President Donald Trump and among the furthest-right members of their caucus — have existed for some time.

Those tensions later came to a head in January, stemming from their disagreement over whether Kevin McCarthy should become speaker of the House.

But after some months of relative calm, those tensions spilled into public view again this week after Boebert offered a resolution to impeach Biden over his handling of the southern border.

Because Boebert presented the impeachment resolution as a “privileged resolution,” the House is required to take action on the legislation. Republican leadership is expected to move to refer the resolution to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, effectively killing it.

Though Greene supports the effort generally, she told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Boebert had copied her own impeachment resolution — leading to their confrontation on the House floor, as first reported by the Daily Beast.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene reportedly told Boebert. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

