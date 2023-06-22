Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Chris Cuomo Demands Court Remove ‘Biased’ Lawyer in CNN Case

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Chris Cuomo Demands Court Remove ‘Biased’ Lawyer in CNN Case

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Chris Cuomo has escalated his fight with CNN, alleging in court that the arbitrator tasked with settling his beef with his ex-employer is biased against him.

    Cuomo petitioned the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, asking it to remove the arbitration attorney in the former CNN star’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the network, arguing the attorney—Stephen P. Sonnenberg, of mediation firm JAMS—lied when asked if he had any prior attorney-client relationship with those involved in the case.

    In his petition, Cuomo alleged he initially had no reason to question Sonnenberg’s impartiality following his appointment in April 2022. But just before a Monday hearing, “following a series of actions by him that indicated a clear bias in favor of CNN,” Cuomo said his attorneys did a deep-dive into Sonnenberg’s background and were “shocked to learn that contrary to his representation in his Disclosure, Sonnenberg did, in fact, have a prior attorney-client relationship with one of the parties, namely CNN.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MVP on the TVJ joint venture: It is our duty to provide them with a home

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    “Iliad Flow”: Amazon’s Crafty Tactic to Reduce Prime Cancellations, Successfully Curbing Terminations by 14%

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Investors ramp up recession bets as the Fed vows to keep battling inflation

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MVP on the TVJ joint venture: It is our duty to provide them with a home

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    “Iliad Flow”: Amazon’s Crafty Tactic to Reduce Prime Cancellations, Successfully Curbing Terminations by 14%

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Investors ramp up recession bets as the Fed vows to keep battling inflation

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    Chris Cuomo Demands Court Remove ‘Biased’ Lawyer in CNN Case

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy