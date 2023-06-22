Suspect Charged in Fatal Drugging of NYC Designer Who Dressed Lady Gaga

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty

A man allegedly part of a campaign of drugging and robbery throughout New York City has been charged in the murder of fashion designer Katie Gallagher, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Gallagher, 35, known for dressing stars such as Lady Gaga, was discovered last July by her neighbor lifeless in her bed with no obvious signs of trauma. Her apartment’s front door had been left often with the keys still in the lock, leaving her death a mystery until a medical examiner found that “acute intoxication” from a fatal drug cocktail had killed her.

Wednesday’s indictment accuses Kenwood Allen, 33, of three murders, including Gallagher’s, in addition to two other killings he was already indicted for last year. Sometimes working alone, or with a crew, Allen allegedly committed a spree of robberies between March and December 2022 in which he drugged victims with fentanyl or other opioids to swipe their credit cards, watches, phones, and personal items. He allegedly would then drain their accounts at ATMs and rack up charges on their credit cards, according to the indictment.

